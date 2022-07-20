Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $5.14 Million Position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Fiverr International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Fiverr International by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,839,000 after purchasing an additional 69,344 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.06. Fiverr International Ltd. has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $262.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.74.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $86.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.40 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

