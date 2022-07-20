Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 857,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,246,000 after purchasing an additional 228,797 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 355,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of SQM opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $45.77 and a one year high of $115.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average is $76.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.7872 per share. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 201.09%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

