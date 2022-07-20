Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Equity Commonwealth worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 24,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,811,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 464,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after buying an additional 97,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 0.7 %

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.91 and a beta of 0.20.

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.