Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000.

SHO stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

SHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

