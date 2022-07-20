Sweet Financial Partners LLC Buys 6,462 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,713 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.1% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,705,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154,422 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.37 and its 200-day moving average is $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

