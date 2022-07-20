Sweet Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,611 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.5% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $259.53 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.18 and its 200 day moving average is $284.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.07.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.