Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.70 and last traded at C$6.55. Approximately 343,586 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 714% from the average daily volume of 42,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Sylogist from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Sylogist Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.44. The company has a market cap of C$156.65 million and a P/E ratio of 93.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.27.
Sylogist Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. This is a boost from Sylogist’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio is presently 714.29%.
About Sylogist
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.
