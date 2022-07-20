Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €138.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($139.39) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($109.09) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($116.16) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €129.00 ($130.30) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($108.08) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($103.03) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Price Performance

Shares of SY1 opened at €107.25 ($108.33) on Tuesday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($57.54) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($74.22). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €103.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.92.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.