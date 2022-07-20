Targa Resources Corp. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Targa Resources Stock Up 3.5 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.74.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -241.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,648,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.