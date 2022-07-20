TechnipFMC (FTI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect TechnipFMC to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect TechnipFMC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTI. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 53.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

