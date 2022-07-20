Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 302,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,775,828 shares.The stock last traded at $27.93 and had previously closed at $26.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

Teck Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after acquiring an additional 829,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,851,000 after acquiring an additional 318,294 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,590,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 32.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,036,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,367,000 after acquiring an additional 262,177 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

