Teck Resources (TCK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Teck Resources to post earnings of C$2.53 per share for the quarter.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Separately, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

