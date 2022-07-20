Teck Resources (TECK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teck Resources to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 205.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 119,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 80,342 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $5,335,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.