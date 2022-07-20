Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCTZF – Get Rating) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.25 and last traded at $43.02. Approximately 23,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 50,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.05.

Tencent Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94.

About Tencent

(Get Rating)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.