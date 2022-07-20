Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Shares Up 6.4%

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.44 and last traded at $99.23. 1,815,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,898,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Teradyne Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.40.
About Teradyne
Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teradyne (TER)
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.