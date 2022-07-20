Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Shares Up 6.4%

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.44 and last traded at $99.23. 1,815,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,898,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.29.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.40.

Teradyne ( NYSE:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $755.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.26 million.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

