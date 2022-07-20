TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 263,798 shares.The stock last traded at $86.24 and had previously closed at $85.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFII. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.99.
TFI International Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67.
TFI International Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 52.2% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,409,000 after purchasing an additional 577,450 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in TFI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,066,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 619.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 348,965 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 528.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after buying an additional 189,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in TFI International by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 51,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
