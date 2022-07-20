The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,868,000 after purchasing an additional 298,147 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.69%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

