The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954,938 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

