The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $168.00 to $180.00. 38,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,900,866 shares.The stock last traded at $157.88 and had previously closed at $154.67.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

