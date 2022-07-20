Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC) Short Interest Update

Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the June 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Thrive Acquisition Stock Performance

THAC stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. Thrive Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $12.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thrive Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Thrive Acquisition Company Profile

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

