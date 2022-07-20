Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) Insider Julian Telling Purchases 26,000 Shares of Stock

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Rating) insider Julian Telling purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £4,940 ($5,905.56).
Time Finance Stock Performance
Shares of TIME opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Time Finance plc has a twelve month low of GBX 17 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 27.69 ($0.33). The firm has a market cap of £18.04 million and a P/E ratio of 975.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.24.
About Time Finance
Read More
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Time Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.