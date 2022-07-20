Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) Insider Julian Telling Purchases 26,000 Shares of Stock

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Rating) insider Julian Telling purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £4,940 ($5,905.56).

Time Finance Stock Performance

Shares of TIME opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Time Finance plc has a twelve month low of GBX 17 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 27.69 ($0.33). The firm has a market cap of £18.04 million and a P/E ratio of 975.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.24.

About Time Finance

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Asset Finance, Vehicle Finance, Loan Finance, and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; business loans comprising unsecured, secured, and VAT loans; property finance, including second charge mortgages, bridging loans, and specialist but-to-let loans; coronavirus business interruption loans; recovery loan schemes; and vehicle finance solutions.

