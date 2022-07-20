Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.05.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Five9 has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $367,048.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,066.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $367,048.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,066.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,718,594. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

