TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Lowered to $111.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TransUnion (NYSE:TRUGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRU. StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.18.

Shares of TRU opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRUGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.61%.

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

