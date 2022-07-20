Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Trading Up 0.3%

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 80,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.
Trine II Acquisition Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trine II Acquisition
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Trine II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,488,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,997,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,988,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trine II Acquisition Company Profile
Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
