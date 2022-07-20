Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) Insider Sarah Whitney Acquires 2,646 Shares of Stock

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) insider Sarah Whitney bought 2,646 shares of Tritax EuroBox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £2,354.94 ($2,815.23).

Tritax EuroBox Stock Performance

Shares of EBOX stock opened at GBX 90.20 ($1.08) on Wednesday. Tritax EuroBox plc has a 12 month low of GBX 83.90 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 125 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £381.30 million and a P/E ratio of 356.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 100.14.

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

Tritax EuroBox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Tritax EuroBox

EBOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 135 ($1.61) to GBX 130 ($1.55) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.55) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.55) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.