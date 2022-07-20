Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) Insider Sarah Whitney Acquires 2,646 Shares of Stock

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) insider Sarah Whitney bought 2,646 shares of Tritax EuroBox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £2,354.94 ($2,815.23).
Tritax EuroBox Stock Performance
Shares of EBOX stock opened at GBX 90.20 ($1.08) on Wednesday. Tritax EuroBox plc has a 12 month low of GBX 83.90 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 125 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £381.30 million and a P/E ratio of 356.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 100.14.
Tritax EuroBox Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Tritax EuroBox
Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.
