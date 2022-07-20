TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NYSEARCA:NOVZ) Shares Up 2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NYSEARCA:NOVZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.99. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93.

