Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,711 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,584,000 after buying an additional 1,027,375 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,284,000 after buying an additional 432,995 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 531.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after buying an additional 373,150 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,698,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 130.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 233,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

TXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on Textron in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

