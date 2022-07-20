Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.48

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.48 and traded as high as $10.55. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 128,322 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on TNP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $190.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.71 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is currently -4.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 308,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

