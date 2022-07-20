Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) & Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Head to Head Survey

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV – Get Rating) and Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Two Rivers Water & Farming and Verano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A Verano -10.96% -5.83% -3.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Two Rivers Water & Farming and Verano’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verano $740,000.00 137.55 -$14.68 million ($0.35) -18.14

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Two Rivers Water & Farming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verano.

1.4% of Verano shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Two Rivers Water & Farming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Two Rivers Water & Farming and Verano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Rivers Water & Farming 0 0 0 0 N/A Verano 0 0 5 0 3.00

Verano has a consensus price target of $33.20, suggesting a potential upside of 422.83%. Given Verano’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verano is more favorable than Two Rivers Water & Farming.

About Two Rivers Water & Farming

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

