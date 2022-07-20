Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.03.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

UBER opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $147,351,000 after acquiring an additional 528,430 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 39.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

