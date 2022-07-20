Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $460.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,743.2% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 19,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $402.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $390.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.18. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

