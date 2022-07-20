UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $179,610,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,957,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,121,000 after buying an additional 1,055,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,602,000 after buying an additional 258,108 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 34.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 822,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,924,000 after buying an additional 211,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,853,000 after buying an additional 157,980 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMBF stock opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.92. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $340.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.57 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

