UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $556.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNH. Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $572.21.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $533.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $495.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $500.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.37. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,071,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.