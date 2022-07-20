Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Univar Solutions worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 223,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $9,138,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UNVR. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Insider Transactions at Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $136,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,898. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $136,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,898. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 2,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $57,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,157.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 10,414 shares of company stock valued at $299,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

