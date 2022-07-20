US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Lowered to $39.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Shares of USFD opened at $32.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82. US Foods has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $39.73.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 582.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in US Foods by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

