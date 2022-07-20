Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTF) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.02. Approximately 639,110 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 481,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73.
