Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,260,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,467,000 after purchasing an additional 131,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,033,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,909,000 after purchasing an additional 103,696 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 885,431 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 194.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,330,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 878,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 996,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 171,565 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $25,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,762.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $25,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,762.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 6,500 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,611.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $651.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.49. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

