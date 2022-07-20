Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Down 1.4%

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.61 and last traded at $99.83. 207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 317,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.23.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

