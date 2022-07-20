Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$71.59 and last traded at C$71.59. 8,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 18,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$69.67.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Stock Up 2.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.79.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.