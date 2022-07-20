VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Acquires 3,841 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.2% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Apple by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.49.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.43. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

