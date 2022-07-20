VectorShares Min Vol ETF (NYSEARCA:VSPY) Trading Down 0.4%

VectorShares Min Vol ETF (NYSEARCA:VSPY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.37. 11,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 39,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

VectorShares Min Vol ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

