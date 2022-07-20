Velocys plc (LON:VLS) Insider Philip Sanderson Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating) insider Philip Sanderson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £8,000 ($9,563.66).

VLS stock opened at GBX 4.36 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.84 million and a PE ratio of -5.45. Velocys plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 17.94 ($0.21).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

