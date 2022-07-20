Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.48 and last traded at $16.70. Approximately 95,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,477,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on shares of Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Veru Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -49.38 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veru

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Veru by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

