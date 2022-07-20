Victoria (LON:VCP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $415.00

Victoria plc (LON:VCP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 415 ($4.96) and last traded at GBX 430.51 ($5.15), with a volume of 114334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 446 ($5.33).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($15.30) price target on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Victoria alerts:

Victoria Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £475.07 million and a PE ratio of 13,466.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 499.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 728.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Victoria Company Profile

In related news, insider Philippe Hamers acquired 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.12) per share, for a total transaction of £6,448.72 ($7,709.17).

(Get Rating)

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.