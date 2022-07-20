Victoria (LON:VCP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $415.00

Victoria plc (LON:VCP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 415 ($4.96) and last traded at GBX 430.51 ($5.15), with a volume of 114334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 446 ($5.33).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($15.30) price target on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
The stock has a market cap of £475.07 million and a PE ratio of 13,466.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 499.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 728.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.
