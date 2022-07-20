Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Viewtran Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIEWF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Viewtran Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Viewtran Group Stock Down 100.0 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.
Viewtran Group Company Profile
Viewtran Group, Inc provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc in November 2013.
