Viridian Ria LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Viridian Ria LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 29.3% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.7% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average of $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

