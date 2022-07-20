Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.13.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $152.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.21. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $251,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after buying an additional 1,134,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,011,768,000 after buying an additional 665,469 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,017,000 after buying an additional 419,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 12.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,699,000 after buying an additional 297,912 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

