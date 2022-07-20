Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 446,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 843,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Wallbridge Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$132.36 million and a P/E ratio of -18.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,590,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$440,319.72.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

