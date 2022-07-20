Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $330.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.88. Waters has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.43.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waters

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Waters by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Waters by 48.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

