Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Up 8.3%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.46 and last traded at $56.30. 17,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,121,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Several research firms recently commented on W. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Wayfair from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Wayfair Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.64.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $79,022.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,567.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $79,022.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,567.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,977.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,223 shares of company stock valued at $888,783. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in Wayfair by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Wayfair by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Wayfair by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

